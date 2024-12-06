BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.05% of Dycom Industries worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DY. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 56.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 5,071.4% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2,353.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 158,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,831,000 after acquiring an additional 152,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE DY opened at $194.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $207.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DY shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

