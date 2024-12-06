BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Valvoline were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 57.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,617.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.43. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $48.26.

In related news, CEO Lori Ann Flees bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.64 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,285.92. This trade represents a 6.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 10,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,261.50. The trade was a 60.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

