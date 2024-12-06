BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.05% of Casella Waste Systems worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 76.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth $167,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $184,781.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,088.85. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

CWST opened at $110.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.94. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 922.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $411.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.59 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWST. William Blair began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

