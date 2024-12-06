BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,186 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.13% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27,218.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRX. Citigroup upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Molly Harper sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 12,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $272,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,603.52. The trade was a 18.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $21.70 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

