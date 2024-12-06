Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,324 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,273 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 33,615 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 41.6% in the second quarter. Busey Bank now owns 38,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,453,000 after buying an additional 90,747 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 389,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 485,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 52,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Old National Bancorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

ONB stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $23.76.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.20 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.94%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

