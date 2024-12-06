Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 120,396 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 492.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,396 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $674,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 16.7% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,894,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,500 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 524.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,380 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,997,000 after buying an additional 291,171 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.47.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,498.19. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -76.65 and a beta of 0.94. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

