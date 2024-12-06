Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.84 Million Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,782 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the second quarter worth $509,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in LiveRamp by 32.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 64,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In related news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $100,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,106.99. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $244,808.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at $614,440.63. The trade was a 28.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Stock Down 2.4 %

RAMP opened at $30.91 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $42.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.32 and a beta of 0.97.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RAMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

About LiveRamp

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

