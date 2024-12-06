Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 138.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 101,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 123,939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,108,000 after purchasing an additional 109,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $38.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 1.05. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Frontier Communications Parent

In related news, EVP John Harrobin sold 23,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $818,661.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,192.70. This trade represents a 16.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.