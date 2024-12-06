The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,366 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPB. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 156,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $542,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 688,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 31,292 shares during the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Insider Transactions at Mid Penn Bancorp

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Albert J. Evans bought 8,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,004. This trade represents a 32.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 9,678 shares of company stock worth $285,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.56. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $33.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

