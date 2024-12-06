The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Brink’s by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $93.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $115.91.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.28). Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

In other Brink’s news, EVP James K. Parks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $386,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,550.53. This represents a 26.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

