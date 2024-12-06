The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.58 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 184,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 72.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 47.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,322,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $113.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $95.97 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.91%.

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

