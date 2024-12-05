MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Incyte by 1.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 37.1% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.16.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $455,521.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.04. The trade was a 16.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,280.40. This represents a 18.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,687 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $74.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average is $65.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.69. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

