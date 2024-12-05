Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Holdings Increased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.06% of Modine Manufacturing worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 14.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,417,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $586,657,000 after acquiring an additional 543,419 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 32.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,403,000 after buying an additional 272,174 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,064,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4,215.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 260,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,104,000 after buying an additional 254,510 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $22,600,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $140.61 on Thursday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.