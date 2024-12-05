3,000 Shares in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in RadNet by 3.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in RadNet by 112.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 13,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 131.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 220,068 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 23.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after buying an additional 32,673 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 9.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RadNet

In other news, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $1,004,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,519.85. The trade was a 16.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ranjan Jayanathan sold 38,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,084,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,417,920. This trade represents a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RadNet stock opened at $80.86 on Thursday. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $93.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,154.98 and a beta of 1.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on RDNT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on RadNet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded RadNet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on RadNet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on RadNet from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

