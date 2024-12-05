Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 272 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.95. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.42 and a beta of 1.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $80.25.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $6.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 389.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,396.92. This trade represents a 12.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ManpowerGroup

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Articles

