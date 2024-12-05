Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 105 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 71,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,349,000 after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $429,641,000 after acquiring an additional 218,002 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,623.94. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $438.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $286.60 and a 1-year high of $481.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $449.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.01.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 27.05%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

