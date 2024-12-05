Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 479,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,651 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 23.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,412,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 463,415 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth about $439,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 14.7% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 38.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.90 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.00 and a beta of 0.79. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

