Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.98 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 69,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 129,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 67,990 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 58,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 38,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,204,000 after acquiring an additional 748,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.08.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 3.1 %

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $131.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.22 and a fifty-two week high of $164.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,979,665.14. The trade was a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

