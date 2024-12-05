BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 85.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,015,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,692 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,045,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,720,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,622,000 after purchasing an additional 42,811 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,853,000 after purchasing an additional 50,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 45.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 851,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,393,000 after purchasing an additional 267,825 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. This represents a 10.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $507,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,921.08. This represents a 19.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,628 shares of company stock worth $729,900. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $289.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.34%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

