The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.29 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Donaldson worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE DCI opened at $73.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average of $73.43.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.88 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $373,765.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,111.12. This trade represents a 22.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $1,056,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,313.52. The trade was a 25.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,222 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DCI

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.