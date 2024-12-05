MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,987 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Columbia Banking System worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 812.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,182,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,744 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 333.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 639,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 491,742 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,458,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,191,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,153,000 after purchasing an additional 386,751 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 273,018 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of COLB stock opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $765.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.80 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 16.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.