Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Holdings Raised by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 263.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,152 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Donaldson by 359.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Donaldson by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $198,099.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,112.71. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $373,765.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,111.12. This represents a 22.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $73.35 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

