Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 368 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 424.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXS opened at $93.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.12. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

