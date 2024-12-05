ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 161.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,421 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 12,496.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 901,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,281,000 after acquiring an additional 894,379 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 55.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,608,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,264,000 after acquiring an additional 573,027 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at $24,508,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 163.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 407,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after acquiring an additional 253,287 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,125,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,987,000 after acquiring an additional 183,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 0.6 %

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 79.42 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.95. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.545 per share. This represents a $6.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 389.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ManpowerGroup

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,396.92. This represents a 12.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.