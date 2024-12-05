BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 48,467 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,467 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,625,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,078,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 472.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 64,076 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,375,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,825,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $198,680.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,484,271.20. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,382 shares of company stock worth $2,744,179. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CRSP opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.54. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.62.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

