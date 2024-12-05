MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 185.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,075,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,276,000 after acquiring an additional 698,283 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3,114.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,707,000 after acquiring an additional 262,162 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 39.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 652,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after acquiring an additional 185,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 27.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,817,000 after acquiring an additional 168,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 16.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,690,000 after acquiring an additional 87,298 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,889.34. The trade was a 37.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $841,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,505.52. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,091 shares of company stock worth $12,027,697 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DLB opened at $80.47 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 48.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

