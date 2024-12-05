MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,967 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Post by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,063,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Post by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,237,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,863,000 after acquiring an additional 419,945 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Post by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 874,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,069,000 after acquiring an additional 32,188 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter worth $23,089,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeff A. Zadoks sold 28,969 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $3,475,121.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,131,848.48. The trade was a 29.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 6,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $726,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,491.14. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Post Stock Performance

NYSE:POST opened at $120.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.36 and its 200-day moving average is $110.73. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.46 and a 52-week high of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

