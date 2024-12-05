MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 655 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 1.0 %

NCLH opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NCLH

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $417,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,333.96. This trade represents a 5.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $805,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,159.04. The trade was a 22.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.