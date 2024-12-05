MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,245 Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,700 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 4,419.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 732,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 716,320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,342,000 after purchasing an additional 558,944 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,067,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 517,550 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,971,000 after purchasing an additional 363,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.18. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 78.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

