MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,802 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,263,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Match Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,668,000 after purchasing an additional 524,144 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,848,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Match Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,545,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Match Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,271,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,018,000 after purchasing an additional 977,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MTCH opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.03. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Match Group news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $25,319.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,900.78. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Match Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Match Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Match Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Match Group

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.