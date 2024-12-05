MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 7,007 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 173.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 11,136.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 71.4% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

NYSE VSH opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $735.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.84 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

