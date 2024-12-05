Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $338,000 Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACHC. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth $540,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $800,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 435.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 75.0% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $42.16 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $63.14.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

