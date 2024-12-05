SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 36.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in SBA Communications by 16.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,473 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in SBA Communications by 15.7% during the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 155,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,537,000 after acquiring an additional 21,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 18.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,384,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 23.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.23.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $220.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.77). SBA Communications had a net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 61.83%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

