MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Vertiv by 590.6% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 326,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,443,000 after buying an additional 278,874 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 11.2% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 14.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 86.4% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,128,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,526.50. This trade represents a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682 in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VRT opened at $130.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 87.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.93. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $145.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.