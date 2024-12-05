MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 956 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 27.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 63.7% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 39,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth about $111,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 70.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 559,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,571,000 after purchasing an additional 230,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 69.1% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average of $53.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

