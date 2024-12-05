MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAY. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter worth about $721,310,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter worth about $521,396,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter worth about $193,274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter worth approximately $51,027,000. Finally, Cannae Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter worth approximately $49,600,000.

Dayforce Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DAY opened at $80.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.87. Dayforce Inc has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.52, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Dayforce from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dayforce from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

Insider Transactions at Dayforce

In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $76,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,229,137.72. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 858,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $68,309,346.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,204,622.85. The trade was a 51.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 865,340 shares of company stock valued at $68,770,223. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

