MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,892 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the second quarter worth $25,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter worth $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter worth $35,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in Stellantis by 52.9% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.44 price objective (down previously from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays cut Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “inline” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.34.

Stellantis Trading Up 1.8 %

STLA opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73.

About Stellantis

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.