MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 889 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 534.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 2,431.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 1,931.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 27.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock opened at $65.53 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.56 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.29. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Polaris had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 73.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. StockNews.com raised Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

