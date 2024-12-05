MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Alkermes worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 75,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Alkermes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Alkermes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALKS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.42.

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $151,813.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,492.45. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 58,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,774,599.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,664. This trade represents a 41.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,675 shares of company stock worth $2,235,622. Corporate insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

ALKS stock opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

