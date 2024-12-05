BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $208,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 25.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 76.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 51.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 18.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $5,329,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,997,111.77. The trade was a 37.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $704,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 206,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,094,897.32. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,010 shares of company stock worth $7,678,076. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.17%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

