MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in MarketAxess by 18.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in MarketAxess by 8.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 7,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in MarketAxess by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 7.5% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $248.39 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.42 and a 52-week high of $297.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.00.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 40.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $2,676,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 562,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,438,302.43. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $237.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.50.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

