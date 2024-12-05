MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of M/I Homes worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes Stock Down 3.4 %

MHO stock opened at $162.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $176.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Activity at M/I Homes

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,200. The trade was a 51.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

