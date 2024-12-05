MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARWR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,888,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,022,000 after acquiring an additional 333,333 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 529,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after acquiring an additional 202,280 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,420,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,866 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.4 %

ARWR opened at $23.11 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARWR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

