Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 425 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. M&G Plc boosted its position in Morningstar by 2.0% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 173,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 12.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Morningstar by 259.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 295.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MORN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.67.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In other news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.88, for a total value of $248,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,339.20. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.95, for a total transaction of $2,464,733.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,517,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,754,779.15. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $19,288,505 over the last three months. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $353.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.17. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.51 and a 12-month high of $359.50.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $569.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Further Reading

