MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,592 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNB. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $413.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.80 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

About F.N.B.

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.