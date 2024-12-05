MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 541 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 7,878.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Trading Up 0.9 %

QTWO opened at $110.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.20. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $112.82.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Q2 news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $36,634.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 61,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,671.80. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $57,512.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,392.95. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,493 shares of company stock valued at $196,863. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on Q2 from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Q2 from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Q2

Q2 Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.