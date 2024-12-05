MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 415 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Franklin Electric worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 21.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 130.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 44.4% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 357.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $107.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.40. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $89.90 and a one year high of $111.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.87 and a 200 day moving average of $101.09.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $531.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.08 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $150,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $905,187.04. This represents a 14.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

