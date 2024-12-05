MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,879 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter worth $31,182,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,145,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 63.1% in the second quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 86.5% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,868,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,749,000 after purchasing an additional 866,708 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $2,972,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 209,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,838.58. The trade was a 54.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $1,165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 617,470 shares in the company, valued at $7,193,525.50. This represents a 13.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,677,309 shares of company stock worth $43,283,184 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 0.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROIV stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.93.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

