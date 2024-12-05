Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 4,791 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,271,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,817,000 after acquiring an additional 917,397 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,269,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,752,000 after acquiring an additional 698,664 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,961,000 after acquiring an additional 162,459 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 218.0% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,200,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 823,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 916,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 49,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $2,052,112.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,504.60. The trade was a 35.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Principal Holdings A. Gp Apollo sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $168,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,295,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,054,232.50. This trade represents a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HGV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

HGV opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.85.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Articles

