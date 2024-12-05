MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 1,905.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $2,297,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,895,606.15. This trade represents a 13.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $77.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.00. The Timken Company has a one year low of $72.35 and a one year high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.15). Timken had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Timken in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

